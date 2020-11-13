Former Chargers, Rams defensive tackle Charles DeJurnett dies at 68

Getty Images

Former Chargers defensive tackle Charles DeJurnett died this week, the team announced Friday. He was 68.

DeJurnett died after a battle with cancer, former Chargers coach Hank Bauer announced on Twitter.

The Chargers selected DeJurnett in the 17th round of the 1974 draft. But he played his first two seasons in the WFL for the Southern California Sun.

DeJurnett joined the Chargers in 1976 and played five seasons with the Chargers followed by five seasons with the Rams.

DeJurnett played 118 NFL games with 40 starts.