Frank Reich on Al-Quadin Muhammad ejection: We don’t condone that

Getty Images

Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad was ejected late in Thursday night’s win over the Titans, and coach Frank Reich said that although he didn’t see exactly what happened, he takes it seriously.

Muhammad punched Titans tackle Ty Sambrailo in the closing minutes, after the game was essentially over.

“I asked the official afterwards about the play what happened, he said something about somebody getting hit on the head,” Reich said, via the Indianapolis Star. “I wasn’t able to see it.”

Reich said the Colts will deal with the matter.

“We certainly don’t condone that,” Reich said. “Or like that happening.”

Muhammad is likely facing league discipline, and a suspension may be warranted, given that a mere ejection isn’t much of a deterrent when it happens in the final minutes of a blowout. The score was 34-17 and the Titans had already taken out most of their key starters when Muhammad punched Sambrailo.