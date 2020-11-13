Gareon Conley not expected to come off injured reserve

Getty Images

Texans cornerback Gareon Conley went on injured reserve in September after having ankle surgery in the offseason and it appears he will not be back with the team this year.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that Conley has had complications in his recovery from that surgery and that they are expected to keep him from playing at all in 2020. Texans head coach Romeo Crennel confirmed on Friday that things have not gone as hoped without saying anything about playing this season.

“He’s got an injury, he’s working through. He’s had it evaluated. It’s not where it needs to be,” Crennel said.

Conley was a 2017 Raiders first-round pick and he came to the Texans in a 2019 trade for a third-round pick. The Texans did not exercise their option on his contract for 2021, so Conley is on track for unrestricted free agency.