Giants place Devonta Freeman on IR, sign Montre Hartage

Getty Images

Giants running back Devonta Freeman aggravated his ankle injury in Thursday’s practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The Giants listed Freeman with a hamstring injury as well on Friday’s practice report, and he did not practice.

Freeman, who hasn’t played the past two games, will miss at least three more.

The Giants are placing Freeman on injured reserve, Rapoport reports.

Wayne Gallman and Dion Lewis remain to share the load, and the Giants also could elevate Alfred Morris from the practice squad.

The Giants are signing defensive back Montre Hartage to the active roster to take Freeman’s spot. The team had elevated Hartage from the practice squad in recent weeks.

The Giants are banged up in the secondary.