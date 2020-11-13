Giants sign Kyle Murphy off practice squad

Getty Images

The Giants announced a handful of roster moves on Friday morning.

The team signed tackle Kyle Murphy off of their practice squad and added him to their 53-man roster. They also waived tight end Eric Tomlinson and guard Kenny Wiggins.

Murphy signed with the team this offseason after going undrafted out of Rhode Island. He returned to the practice squad after failing to make the cut to 53 players in September.

Tomlinson played one game for the Giants this season and played two offensive snaps. He also played three games last season and has also played for the Raiders, Patriots, and Jets.

Wiggins signed with the Giants last week and did not appear in their win over Washington. He played four games for the Lions earlier this season.