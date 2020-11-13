Golden Tate: I was wrong to draw attention to myself

Getty Images

The Giants deactivated wide receiver Golden Tate for last Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team after complaints about how often he’s been getting the ball this season.

On Friday, Tate met with the media and offered an apology. Tate’s plea for more passes to come his way came before the trade deadline, but he said he was not trying to get traded or released and would like to be part of the Giants in the future.

“I play with a lot of emotion, a lot of passion,” Tate said, via SNY. “I just got caught up in the moment. I was wrong to draw attention to myself and I take full responsibility for that. I handled it the wrong way and brought negative attention to our organization. It’s something that won’t happen again.”

Tate has been dealing with a knee injury this week and it’s unclear if he’ll be in the lineup against the Eagles on Sunday.