Hall of Famer Paul Hornung dies at 84

Getty Images

The Louisville Sports Commission announced that Packer icon and Pro Football Hall of Famer Paul Hornung died on Thursday.

Hornung’s death comes after a long battle with dementia. He was 84 years old.

Hornung played at Notre Dame and won the Heisman Trophy in 1956 before being selected by the Packers with the first overall pick of the 1957 draft. He played halfback and was prized for his versatility during his 10 years in Green Bay. He ran the ball, caught passes, threw passes, and handled placekicking duties, which led Vince Lombardi to call him the most versatile player in the history of the league.

Hornung did those things well enough to be the league’s MVP in 1961 and make first-team All-Pro twice. He was also part of four NFL champions and the Super Bowl I winners, although he did not play in that win over the Chiefs because of a pinched nerve in his neck.

He retired with 3,711 rushing yards, 1,480 receiving yards and 62 career touchdowns. He was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1986.

Our condolences go out to Hornung’s family and loved ones on their loss.