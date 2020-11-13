Herm Edwards tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

Arizona State coach Herm Edwards has tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced.

The school has canceled its game with Cal for Saturday as the Sun Devils do not have the minimum number of scholarship players available due to the coronavirus. It becomes the 12th game canceled or postponed this week.

“In the past few days our test results included a number of positive cases, including multiple student-athletes and coaching staff members, one of which is head coach Herm Edwards,” ASU athletic director Ray Anderson said in a statement. “This put our team below the Pac-12’s minimum threshold of 53 available scholarship student-athletes under the league’s game cancellation policy.

“After consultation with our medical advisors and Coach Edwards, we immediately began a conversation with the Pac-12 office and California Athletics Director Jim Knowlton to make them aware of the situation.”

The SEC rescheduled four games from this week and the Big Ten canceled Ohio State at Maryland.