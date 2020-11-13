Jalen Ramsey on DK Metcalf: I’m sure I’ll guard all their receivers at some point

Getty Images

The Rams will host the Seahawks on Sunday and that sets up an intriguing matchup between Jalen Ramsey and DK Metcalf.

Metcalf has been one of the hardest players to stop in the entire league this season and has 43 catches for 788 yards and eight touchdowns through the first eight Seahawks games of the year. Ramsey got a huge contract from the Rams because of his ability to cover receivers, so many have wondered if he’ll be lined up on Metcalf all day.

Ramsey didn’t downplay Metcalf’s talent when he spoke to reporters on Friday. He called the wideout an “undeniable talent,” but downplayed that possibility that he’ll be guarding Metcalf from start to finish.

“I’m sure I’ll guard him. I’m sure I’ll guard probably all of their receivers at some point in the game,” Ramsey said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com.

When Ramsey isn’t on Metcalf, there’s a good chance that he’ll be covering Tyler Lockett and both wideouts will make for entertaining matchups come Sunday.