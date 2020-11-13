Joe Mixon doubtful for Bengals, Geno Atkins ruled out

Getty Images

The Bengals didn’t get running back Joe Mixon back on the practice field this week and it doesn’t look like they’ll be getting him back in the lineup on Sunday either.

Mixon has missed the last two games with a foot injury and head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday that he is considered doubtful to play against the Steelers. The Bengals opted not to put Mixon on injured reserve, which would have kept him out for a minimum three games so it would seem his absence has stretched longer than the team expected at the outset.

Giovani Bernard and Samaje Perine have been handling the backfield duties with Mixon out of the lineup.

Taylor also said that defensive tackle Geno Atkins is out for Sunday for personal reasons and that cornerback LeShaun Sims will miss the game with a concussion.