Joey Bosa will not play on Sunday

Getty Images

The Chargers will be without defensive end Joey Bosa again this weekend.

Bosa has been in the concussion protocol since being injured in Week 8 against the Broncos. He was ruled out for this Sunday’s game against the Dolphins on Friday.

It’s a significant absence for the Chargers as they try to snap a two-game losing streak by beating the streaking Dolphins.

The Chargers also ruled out running back Justin Jackson (knee). Troymaine Pope (concussion) is listed as questionable, so the Chargers will be calling Kalen Ballage up to go with Joshua Kelley in the backfield this weekend.

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga (back) and right guard Trai Turner (groin) are also listed as questionable.