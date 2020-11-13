John Lynch: We have a lot of belief in Jimmy Garoppolo

Getty Images

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo‘s ankle injury doesn’t require surgery, but it has sparked some questions about his future with the team.

Garoppolo has two years and no guaranteed money left on his contract, which at least opens the door to the possibility of a change in direction for the team this offseason. A recent scouting trip to see BYU quarterback Zach Wilson raised a few eyebrows around the team and led to questions for General Manager John Lynch during a Friday appearance on KNBR.

Lynch said there was no connection to Garoppolo because you have to “prepare for everything” as an organization. He also acknowledged that Garoppolo didn’t play quite as well as hoped this season, but said that he chalked that up to injury and said the team’s belief in the quarterback hasn’t been shaken.

“I think the elephant in the room, everyone wants to know about Jimmy,” Lynch said. “We’re a better football team when he’s out there. We win a lot of games when he’s out there, we’ve struggled to win without him. People can try and pick his game apart. I do believe a lot of this year, Jimmy probably hasn’t played up to his standard. I think a lot of that, he’s been somewhat compromised with his health since he had that high ankle in the New York Jets game. Think about prior to the ankle injury in that game, I believe he was 12-of-14, he was our player of the game. We have a lot of belief in Jimmy.”

Words can fade away when there’s a chance to take action and that chance will come in the offseason for the 49ers and the rest of the league. That’s when the 49ers can fully demonstrate their belief in Garoppolo as the man to lead their offense.