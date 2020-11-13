Kendrick Bourne cleared to travel with 49ers

Getty Images

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has gone on, come off and gone back on the reserve/COVID-19 list over the last 10 days and it appears he’ll be back off of it on Friday.

During an appearance on KNBR, 49ers General Manager John Lynch said that Bourne has been cleared to travel with the team to New Orleans for Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Bourne’s return will help the team deal with the expected absence of Deebo Samuel. The wideout has been dealing with a hamstring injury and Lynch said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News, that the team is “not too encouraged” about his outlook for Sunday.

The 49ers will also have wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk back. He did not play in last Thursday’s loss to the Packers after being deemed a close contact of Bourne. Bourne came off the list the next day after a pair of negative tests, but returned to the list on Monday.