Kenny Golladay out again for Lions

Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay will miss his second straight game with a hip injury.

Golladay has not practiced the last two weeks after being injured in Week 8 and the Lions ruled him out for Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team. Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola, Marvin Hall, and Quintez Cephus will be on hand at wideout.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson may also be available as a target for Matthew Stafford‘s passes. Hockenson sat out of practice on Thursday with a toe injury, but returned to the field Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday.

Kick returner Jamal Agnew (ribs), offensive lineman Joe Dahl (back), linebacker Jarrad Davis (knee), offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot), and defensive lineman Nick Williams (shoulder) are also listed as questionable. Williams did not take part in Friday’s practice.