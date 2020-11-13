Kyler Murray: It’s time for the Cardinals to contend

Getty Images

Kyler Murray went 42-0 at Allen High School in winning three Texas state titles. He went 12-2 at Oklahoma, getting the Sooners to the College Football Playoff.

So last year’s 5-10-1 record didn’t sit well with Murray. Neither did Sunday’s last-minute loss to the Dolphins, and it showed on the quarterback’s face as he quickly departed the field afterward.

He is ready for the Cardinals to contend now. Not next year or the year after.

“It’s time,” Murray said, via Kyle Odegard of the team website. “It’s Year 2. There’s not time to wait around and say, ‘We’ll do this in Year 6 or Year 7.’ You never know. You never know when your last snap is going to be. I’m always striving to get better, always striving to be the best.”

In the past four games, Murray has a passer rating of 111.7 and is averaging 6.3 yards per carry. Since Week 5, the Cardinals are averaging 34 points per game.

Murray went into the season as a long shot for the MVP award after winning offensive rookie of the year with 3,722 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2019. His MVP odds have improved with him on pace for 4,260 passing yards and 1,086 rushing yards.

No quarterback in the NFL ever has thrown for 4,000 yards and run for 1,000 in the same season.

“I feel like I’m the best player on the field,” Murray said. “I always have the ball in my hands. It’s my job to lead the offense down the field and put touchdowns up. I don’t limit myself to any amount of time needed or years or anything like that. I’m obviously a lot more comfortable in understanding the offense. Our guys are more comfortable. We’re playing a lot better.”