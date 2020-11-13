Mark Ingram back at practice Friday

Getty Images

When Ravens running back Mark Ingram sat out of practice on Thursday, it seemed to be a sign that things were trending in the wrong direction for him to return to action from an ankle injury.

Friday brought more encouraging news, however. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that Ingram returned to practice to close out the week.

Ingram, who also practiced on Wednesday, has missed the team’s last two games. Harbaugh did not say what his status will be for Sunday night’s game against the Patriots and the team will issue injury designations later on Friday.

Harbaugh did confirm that defensive lineman Calais Campbell will miss the game with a calf injury. Defensive back Jimmy Smith is set to be a gametime decision after missing practice this week with an ankle injury.