Matt Nagy won’t call offensive plays for Bears Monday

Getty Images

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said earlier this week that the team would look at everything in order to spur their offensive production and included his role as the offensive playcaller in that conversation.

Nagy has decided to make a change on that front. At his Friday press conference, Nagy announced that offensive coordinator Bill Lazor will take over that responsibility for Monday night’s game against the Vikings.

“It allows me to really look at all three phases from the head-coaching position and focus on that. . . . I’m excited to let Bill take this over and he has experience in this role. I think he’s gonna do a great job,” Nagy said, via Kevin Fishbain of TheAthletic.com.

The Bears rank 29th in points scored and yards from scrimmage, so the need to improve on the offensive side of the ball is a clear one in Chicago. If this move doesn’t bear fruit, we’ll find out what else the Bears will try as memories of their 5-1 start fade away.