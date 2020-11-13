Miami Marlins hire a female General Manager; how long until the NFL follows suit?

USA TODAY Sports

In the same week that the NFL created new incentives for the development of minority coaches and executives, Major League Baseball has crossed an unprecedented boundary.

The Miami Marlins have made Kim Ng the first female General Manager in any of the major male American sports.

“I entered Major League Baseball as an intern and, after decades of determination, it is the honor of my career to lead the Miami Marlins as their next General Manager,” Ng said in a release. “This challenge is one I don’t take lightly. When I got into this business, it seemed unlikely a woman would lead a Major League team, but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals.”

So when will the NFL make a similar hire? The key, as it relates to female coaches or executives, will be the development of a robust pipeline of female candidates. According to the league, the new incentive that gives compensatory draft picks to teams losing an assistant coach or an executive to another team as the head coach or G.M. applies to females, too.

Thus, for the same reason NFL teams now have an incentive to break from “who you know” or “who you’re related to” hiring and expand the pool of developmental employees to include minorities and females, perhaps more females will receive opportunities to coach and scout in pro football.