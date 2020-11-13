NFL Week 10 injury report roundup: Eagles getting healthier

Getty Images

Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Colts and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Eagles at Giants

The Eagles have dealt with a lot of injuries this season, but the news this week is better than most. RB Miles Sanders (knee), WR Alshon Jeffery (foot, calf), and RT Lane Johnson (ankle) are all set to play on Sunday. CB Craig James (shoulder) is the only player ruled out.

The Giants placed RB Devonta Freeman (ankle) on injured reserve after ruling him out. WR Golden Tate (knee) and CB Isaac Yiadom (calf) are listed as questionable.

Texans at Browns

RB David Johnson (concussion) and G Senio Kelemete (concussion) won’t play for the Texans this weekend. LB Dylan Cole (back) and DE Charles Omenihu (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

The Browns are pretty healthy coming out of their bye week. LB Jacob Phillips (knee) is the only player on the report and is listed as questionable.

Washington Football Team at Lions

The Football Team ruled out QB Kyle Allen (ankle), T Geron Christian (knee), WR Dontrelle Inman (hamstring), and LB Jared Norris (hamstring). WR Jeff Badet (hamstring) and K Dustin Hopkins (right groin) got questionable designations for Sunday.

WR Kenny Golladay (hip) has been ruled out by the Lions for the second week in a row. WR Jamal Agnew (ribs), G Joe Dahl (back), LB Jarrad Davis (knee), TE T.J. Hockenson (toe), T Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot), and DT Nick Williams (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

Jaguars at Packers

The Jaguars won’t have LB Dakota Allen (ankle), DT Doug Costin (concussion), QB Gardner Minshew (right thumb), RB Devine Ozigbo (hamstring), and WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) in Green Bay. S Josh Jones (chest) and C Brandon Linder (back) drew questionable designations.

TE John Lovett (knee) is out for the Packers and CB Jaire Alexander (concussion, hand) is set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful, but LT David Bakhtiari (chest) is set to return. CB Kevin King (quadricep), S Will Redmond (shoulder), S Vernon Scott (shoulder), WR Darrius Shepherd (shoulder), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), TE Robert Tonyan (ankle), and G Rick Wagner (knee) make up the team’s questionable contingent.

Buccaneers at Panthers

Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis (knee) was out of practice Thursday, but returned on Friday and drew a questionable tag. G Ali Marpet (concussion) and WR Jaydon Mickens (not injury related) are also listed as questionable.

The Panthers ruled out RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) a week after his return from an ankle injury. RB Reggie Bonnafon (ankle), LT Russell Okung (calf), and DE Stephen Weatherly (finger) were also ruled out with Bonnafon and Weatherly later going on injured reserve.

Chargers at Dolphins

DE Joey Bosa (concussion) is out for the Chargers again this week. RB Justin Jackson (knee) is also going to miss the game. RT Bryan Bulaga (back), RB Troymaine Pope (neck), and RG Trai Turner (groin) are listed as questionable.

RB Matt Breida (hamstring), CB Jamal Perry (foot), and TE Durham Smythe (concussion) are listed as questionable for the Dolphins.

Broncos at Raiders

The Broncos designated CB Bryce Callahan (ankle), T Demar Dotson (groin, hand), WR Jerry Jeudy (shoulder), T Jake Rodgers (shoulder), and WR Diontae Spencer (shoulder) as questionable for Sunday. LB Joseph Jones (calf) will be out.

The Raiders have three players on this week’s injury report. DT Maurice Hurst (ankle) is out, LT Kolton Miller (ankle) is doubtful, and G Gabe Jackson (illness) is questionable.

Bills at Cardinals

The Bills ruled out RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (quadricep). T Cody Ford (ankle) and S Micah Hyde (ankle) are listed as questionable.

S Budda Baker (groin) is listed as questionable for the Cardinals, but is expected to play. RB Kenyan Drake (ankle), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (thigh), S Deionte Thompson (knee), and TE Maxx Williams (ankle) join him in the questionable category. DT Leki Fotu (ankle), G Justin Murray (hand), and DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring) are all out this week.

Bengals at Steelers

Bengals RB Joe Mixon (foot) is set to miss his third straight game after drawing a doubtful tag. DT Geno Atkins (not injury related), T Bobby Hart (knee), CB Darius Phillips (groin), WR John Ross (foot), and CB LeShaun Sims (concussion) have been ruled out. T Jonah Williams (stinger) is listed as questionable.

DE Isaiah Buggs (ankle), G Kevin Dotson (illness), CB Mike Hilton (shoulder), and RB Anthony McFarland (illness) are listed as questionable by the Steelers.

49ers at Saints

49ers RB Tevin Coleman (knee), LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring), WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring), and CB K'Waun Williams (ankle) have been ruled out for this weekend. WR River Cracraft (quadricep) and WR Trent Taylor (back) are listed as questionable.

RB Dwayne Washington (back) is listed as questionable for the Saints while QB Drew Brees (shoulder) and WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring) are off the injury report.

Seahawks at Rams

RB Chris Carson (foot), CB Quinton Dunbar (knee), WR Penny Hart (knee), RB Carlos Hyde (hamstring), DE Benson Mayowa (ankle), DE Alton Robinson (illness), WR Freddie Swain (foot), and LB K.J. Wright (ankle) are all listed as questionable by the Seahawks. CB Shaquill Griffin (concussion, hamstring), DT Bryan Mone (ankle), and C Ethan Pocic (concussion) have been ruled out.

Rams C Brian Allen (knee), LB Leonard Floyd (knee), and LB Terrell Lewis (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

Ravens at Patriots

Ravens DT Calais Campbell (calf) has been ruled out and will miss his first game since 2014. RB Mark Ingram (ankle), LB Matthew Judon (calf), and LB L.J. Fort (finger) are listed as questionable while DB Jimmy Smith (ankle) is considered doubtful.

The Patriots have a long list of questionable players for Sunday night, including CB Stephon Gilmore (knee). LB Ja'whaun Bentley (groin), S Terrence Brooks (illness), LB Shilique Calhoun (knee), S Cody Davis (calf), S Kyle Dugger (ankle), K Nick Folk (back), CB Stephon Gilmore (knee), DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee), RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest), WR N'Keal Harry (concussion), TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring), CB Jonathan Jones (illness), G Shaq Mason (calf), DE John Simon (elbow), T Joe Thuney (ankle), DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand), and T Isaiah Wynn (ankle) make up the rest of the group.