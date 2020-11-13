No injury designations for Alshon Jeffery, Lane Johnson

Getty Images

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday that the team has a plan in place for wide receiver Alshon Jeffery without saying that Jeffery would definitely be playing against the Giants on Sunday.

It looks like we are going to get to see that plan in action. Jeffery did not receive an injury designation on the team’s final injury report of the week.

Jeffery has not played yet this season. He had a Lisfranc injury late last season that required surgery and kept him out through training camp. The team did not put him on the physically unable to perform list because they thought he’d be back in the first six weeks, but Jeffery also picked up a calf injury and has not been able to go.

Right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) also got no designation, so he’s set to play after missing Week 8. Running back Miles Sanders is also set to play after missing two games with a knee injury, so the news is mostly good on the health front for the Eagles.

Cornerback Craig James (shoulder) has been ruled out and the team also announced that senior defensive assistant Jeremiah Washburn will be absent due to illness. The Eagles announced earlier this week that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.