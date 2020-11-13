Nyheim Hines after two TD performance against Titans: “This is the best birthday ever”

Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines scored two touchdowns and helped carry his team to a big road win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.

The fact the day also happened to be his 24th birthday made the performance all the sweeter.

“This is the best birthday ever,” Hines told reporters after the game. “I’ve had surprise birthdays and a lot of things but I’ve never played on my birthday, I’ve never had a game like this on my birthday. I was actually scared because it was either going to be a good game or a bad game and so the Lord blessed me to have a great game. My 24th birthday is a birthday I’ll never forget for sure.”

Hines totaled 115 yards from scrimmage against the Titans. He rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and also caught five passes for 45 yards and a touchdown as well. His 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter gave Indianapolis a lead they would never relinquish.

“They rode the hot hand today and the Lord blessed me to have the hot hand tonight. Just had to make the most of it.,” Hines said.