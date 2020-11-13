Packers’ John Lovett suffers torn ACL

Getty Images

Green Bay’s John Lovett is out for the rest of the season.

Lovett tore his ACL, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Packers use Lovett at tight end, fullback and running back, but he’s primarily on the roster for special teams. Lovett has played 8 percent of the Packers’ offensive snaps, mostly late in blowouts, but has played 52 percent of special teams plays.

Lovett played quarterback at Princeton, went undrafted in 2019 and spent last year on injured reserve with the Chiefs before catching on with the Packers this year.