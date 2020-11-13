Panthers place Stephen Weatherly, Reggie Bonnafon on IR

Getty Images

The Panthers have placed defensive end Stephen Weatherly (finger surgery) and running back Reggie Bonnafon (ankle) on injured reserve. Neither will play again this season.

Weatherly, who signed a two-year, $12.5 million deal with the Panthers in March, started the first nine games. He had no sacks, three quarterback hits and 17 tackles in playing 61 percent of the defensive snaps.

His offseason release would save the Panthers $5.95 million against the 2021 salary cap, with $2 million in dead money.

Bonnafon spent most of 2020 on the team’s practice squad. He played 23 offensive snaps, gaining 87 yards from scrimmage and scoring one touchdown.

Bonnafon aggravated the high-ankle sprain that had him on the practice squad injured reserve list earlier this season.

With Christian McCaffrey out Sunday, Mike Davis will start at running back. Trenton Cannon will serve as Davis’ backup.