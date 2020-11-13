Panthers rule out Christian McCaffrey, “hopeful” for return next week

Getty Images

The Panthers officially ruled out running back Christian McCaffrey for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Coach Matt Rhule said he’s “hopeful” McCaffrey can return for the Week 11 game against the Lions.

McCaffrey injured his shoulder at the end of Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs. He returned for one play before leaving for good.

The Panthers called him day to day, but it seems to be more of a week-to-week injury.

McCaffrey returned last week after missing six games with a high-ankle sprain.

The Panthers also have ruled out left tackle Russell Okung (calf) for Sunday.