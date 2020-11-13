Patrick Mahomes named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ work to help turn Arrowhead Stadium into a polling place for last week’s election has led the NFLPA to name him as their Community MVP this week.

Mahomes joined teammate Tyrann Mathieu in organizing a voter registration effort this summer and also pushed to have the Chiefs’ home stadium used as a place to vote. The Kansas City Election Board needed money to make that happen and Mahomes’ foundation joined the Chiefs in providing funds for 25 voting machines and 30 poll workers. The equipment will remain in use for the next 10 years of elections.

“I’m honored and humbled to be recognized by the NFLPA as a Community MVP,” Mahomes said in a statement. “Being an active community leader is something that I feel is important to bring positive change and make the world a better place.”

Mahomes’ foundation usually works with organizations working in the areas of academics, science, the arts, classroom supplies, athletics, children with disabilities and after-school programs. The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to the foundation and Mahomes will be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.