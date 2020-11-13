Philip Rivers: I had Dan Marino’s poster, special to pass him on yardage list

Getty Images

Colts quarterback Philip Rivers moved up the all-time passing yardage list with his first throw on Thursday night.

Rivers completed a pass to running back Jonathan Taylor that moved him past Dan Marino into fifth place in league history. He now trails Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Brett Favre on the list.

During an appearance on NFL Network after the game, Rivers reflected on his fondness for Marino and his feelings about his place on that list.

“It’s special, it’s special,” Rivers said. “Those guys up there on that list, I don’t know that I’m in their category and that’s OK, but Dan Marino was on my wall. He was a poster on my wall as a young boy in Decatur and Athens, Alabama, so it’s special. Thankful that I’ve been able to play long enough. Thankful that I’ve been healthy enough to play over 230 in a row now and watching Dan Marino, meeting Dan Marino at the Senior Bowl, playing against his teams, it’s all special. It’s all just special and thankful that here, at 38, I’m still getting out here and competing and playing the game I love.”

Rivers finished the 34-17 win with 61,666 career passing yards. Favre retired with 71,838 yards, so he’ll need to keep playing for a while if he’s going to climb any higher before calling it a day.