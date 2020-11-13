Ravens list Mark Ingram, Matthew Judon as questionable

Getty Images

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that running back Mark Ingram was back on the practice field Friday after sitting out on Thursday with an ankle injury and the team’s injury report brought some promising news about his participation level.

Ingram was listed as a full participant in the team’s final workout before facing the Patriots on Sunday night. He was listed as questionable to return to the lineup after missing the last two games.

Linebacker Matthew Judon is also listed as questionable. He moved from being limited by a calf injury to a full practice on Friday.

Defensive end Calais Campbell (calf) has been ruled out and defensive back Jimmy Smith (ankle) is listed as doubtful. Linebacker L.J. Fort (finger) joins Ingram and Judon in the questionable group.