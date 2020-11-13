Richard Sherman won’t return until Week 12

Getty Images

The worst-case scenario has become reality for 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman.

Sherman, who has played in only one game this year, won’t return to the lineup for the team’s Week 10 game at New Orleans. He’ll be back in Week 12, for a rematch with the Rams.

Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Friday that Sherman isn’t ready to play.

“He did a good job,” Shanahan said regarding Sherman’s work since recently returning from injured reserve. “[He] was able to practice all three days on scout team. If we had to do it, we could push it, but wouldn’t be the smartest thing. So we’re going to take him into this bye week and feel good about him going versus Rams.”

Sherman will miss his ninth game on Sunday. That will cost him $62,500 for each game missed, a total of $562,500. He also has lost, as a practical matter, a $1 million incentive for participating in at least 90 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in 2020, along with a $1 million incentive for making the Pro Bowl team and a $2 million incentive for being named first- or second-team All-Pro.

The total cost of the injury, then, is $4.562 million. He’ll still make $8 million in salary, and up to $437,500 in per-game roster bonuses.