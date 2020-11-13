Stephon Gilmore returns to practice, listed as questionable

Getty Images

The Patriots have listed cornerback Stephon Gilmore as questionable the last two weeks before ruling him out ahead of traveling to their last two games.

They’ll be playing at home this weekend, but things could still play out in a similar fashion. Gilmore was back at practice in a limited fashion on Friday after missing Thursday’s session with a knee injury and the team once again listed him as questionable.

Gilmore has plenty of other company in that category. Sixteen other players drew the tag on the team’s final injury report of the week.

That group includes safety Terrance Brooks and cornerback Jonathan Jones. Both players were limited on Friday after missing Thursday’s practice due to illness.

Linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley (groin), linebacker Shilique Calhoun (knee), safety Cody Davis (calf), defensive back Kyle Dugger (ankle), kicker Nick Folk (back), defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee), running back Damien Harris (ankle, chest), wide receiver N'Keal Harry (concussion), tight end Ryan Izzo (hamstring), guard Shaq Mason (calf), defensive end John Simon (elbow), guard Joe Thuney (ankle), defensive end Deatrich Wise (knee, hand), and tackle Isaiah Wynn (ankle) round out the group.