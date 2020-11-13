Vikings activate Pat Elflein from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Vikings activated offensive guard Pat Elflein off injured reserve, the team announced Friday.

In the season opener against Green Bay, Elflein started at right guard and played all 52 snaps. He went on injured reserve Sept. 17 after injuring his thumb in practice.

The Vikings designated Elflein for return Oct. 26.

He has started 43 games since the Vikings made him a third-round pick in the 2017 draft.

Dru Samia and rookie Ezra Cleveland have started at right guard in Elflein’s absence.

The Vikings play the Bears on Monday Night Football.