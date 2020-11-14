Bears rule out David Montgomery for Monday Night Football

Getty Images

The Bears won’t have running back David Montgomery for Monday Night Football.

They ruled out Montgomery on Saturday, six days after he was diagnosed with a concussion against the Titans.

Montgomery leads the Bears with 472 yards on 131 carries.

With Montgomery out, coach Matt Nagy said Lamar Miller is an option. The Bears would have to elevate him from the practice squad.

“To me, there’s an excitement of the possibility of him being able to fill a role for us,” Nagy said.

The Bears also ruled out defensive back Sherrick McManis (hand), defensive tackle John Jenkins (ankle) and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (right shoulder). Offensive lineman Sam Mustipher (knee) is doubtful.

Tight end Cole Kmet (groin), offensive lineman Jason Spriggs (knee), linebacker Barkevious Mingo (shoulder) and receiver Allen Robinson (knee) are questionable.