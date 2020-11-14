Ben Roethlisberger: My body enjoyed the week off

USA TODAY Sports

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week he wasn’t concerned about Ben Roethlisberger missing practice. Roethlisberger isn’t either but did call it a “way different” week.

The Steelers activated Roethlisberger from the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday. The quarterback was on the list after exposure to tight end Vance McDonald, who provided a sample last Sunday morning that returned a positive result the following day.

“I’m doing great,” Roethlisberger said in his media session Saturday. “My body enjoyed the week off. My mind from teaching pre-K did not enjoy the week off. It was fun to be home with them, but I definitely missed the guys.”

The Steelers had more of an elongated walk-through practice Saturday since that was the only day Roethlisberger was allowed to participate. He was in the virtual meetings all week.

“Yeah, it’s definitely different than in years past [when he was injured] just because, typically, I’ve been on the field behind the quarterbacks hearing the calls that were made, hearing the play call coming from the coach, [Maurkice] Pouncey’s calls,” Roethlisberger said. “As coach Tomlin would say, an in-helmet perspective. Even if you’re not out there, you can hear it and be a part of it, so it was definitely different. I watched every play of practice, but you just watch it on your iPad at home so you don’t get to hear all those things. It was definitely a lot different than anything I have experienced before.”

Roethlisberger was not asked about his knees, both of which were injured in Sunday’s victory over the Cowboys. But Tomlin already said Roethlisberger’s knees were not a concern after the quarterback played the entire second half Sunday. (Because he was on the COVID-19 reserve list this week, Roethlisberger would not have appeared on the practice report.)

Roethlisberger was tested every day for the virus and said his wife and children were tested every other day. All is well, and he is back.