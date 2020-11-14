Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie plays Kyler Murray role on scout team

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is a unique threat to opposing defenses, so the Bills got creative this week in preparing to face him on Sunday.

Buffalo had wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie line up at quarterback and try to replicate what Murray does in the Cardinals’ offense. Bills coach Sean McDermott acknowledged that no one can replicate everything Murray does, but the speedy McKenzie did his best to get the defense ready.

“Well, it certainly helps,” McDermott said, via the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. “A lot? I don’t know, I think that remains to be seen. I would just say it certainly helps to get ourselves acclimated to that type of speed and quickness.”

McKenzie may be the Bills’ most versatile player. He’s a wide receiver who also runs the ball, he returns punts and kickoffs, and last year he even played a few snaps at cornerback. If he can help the Bills’ defense prepare for Murray, he’s found another valuable way to contribute.