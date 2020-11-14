Browns activate Nick Chubb, and he will play Sunday

Getty Images

The Browns are getting running back Nick Chubb back in the lineup this week.

The team activated him Saturday, and he will play Sunday. Cleveland also announced it elevated offensive guard Michael Dunn from the practice squad.

Chubb ranked third in the NFL with 335 rushing yards after Week 4 when he sprained his right MCL against the Cowboys. The Browns ranked 13th in total offense at that point, including first in rushing.

In the four games Chubb missed, Kareem Hunt rushed for 254 yards on 65 carries and scored no touchdowns. The Browns now rank 24th in total offense, including fifth in rushing.

During his media interview Wednesday, Chubb said he was tired of being bored and ready to get back into action. He surely can’t wait to face the Texans, who rank 32nd in rushing defense.