Buccaneers spend five hours on plane, waiting to take off for Charlotte

Getty Images

It’s a quick trip by air from Tampa to Charlotte. If the plane actually can get into the air.

The Buccaneers spent five hours on the tarmac in their plane due to mechanical issues on Saturday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The Buccaneers, as of Rapoport’s tweet, were set to go wheels up. Still, being stuck on a plane for five hours in an era of COVID-19 concerns won’t do much to ensure that the team is rested and ready to reverse the 38-3 spanking the Bucs took six nights ago at the hands of the Saints.