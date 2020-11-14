Chargers place Justin Jackson on IR, sign Kalen Ballage

Getty Images

The Chargers placed running back Justin Jackson on injured reserve Saturday, the team announced.

Jackson left last week’s game with a knee injury, and the Chargers already had ruled him out for Sunday’s game against Miami.

The Chargers signed running back Kalen Ballage to the active roster from the practice squad.

Ballage, a third-round pick of the Dolphins in 2018, ran for 69 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries against the Raiders last week. He also caught two passes for 15 yards.

He has played 28 career games with six starts. Ballage has 408 career rushing yards and five touchdowns and 34 career receptions for 201 yards.

The team also activated defensive back Quenton Meeks from the practice squad.