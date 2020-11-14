Emmanuel Sanders enjoyed playing for the 49ers, eager to beat them Sunday

Getty Images

Emmanuel Sanders spent half a season with the 49ers last season, with Wes Welker as his position coach, and before that he played with Welker in Denver. Now Sanders is with the Saints and preparing to play the 49ers on Sunday, and he’s letting Welker know he’s ready for them.

“I told him, ‘We’re about to kick y’all ass,'” Sanders said, via NoLa.com. “He kind of laughed back. But, I want to kick their ass, and then after the game we can hug it out.”

Sanders said he has nothing but positive memories of his time in San Francisco.

“Man, I loved everybody in that building, because every day that I walked in there, they hit me with so much positive energy,” Sanders said. “And it starts with Kyle [Shanahan]. Kyle sets the tone. He’s a very positive dude, but he also is about working. And the same amount of work that we put in, we have fun as well.”

Sanders will have plenty of fun if the 9.5-point favorite Saints take care of business and kick the 49ers’ ass.