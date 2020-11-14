Falcons place Dante Fowler on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Falcons placed defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. on the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday, the team announced.

It is unknown whether Fowler tested positive or was in close contact with someone who did.

The Falcons are off this week, but the NFL still tests players for COVID-19 during the bye week.

Fowler signed a three-year, $48 million deal with the Falcons in March.

He has started eight games this season and totaled 16 tackles, including three for a loss, two sacks and six quarterback hits.

Fowler, the third overall choice in 2015, has appeared in 71 games with 28 starts in his career. He has made 158 tackles, 29.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles.