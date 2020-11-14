Joe Mixon ruled out of Sunday’s game

Getty Images

The Bengals downgraded running back Joe Mixon to out for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

It is not a surprise given Mixon was doubtful on Friday’s status report. He did not practice this week.

Mixon will miss his third consecutive game with a foot injury. The Bengals did not place him on injured reserve, so his rehab obviously has taken longer than the team anticipated when Mixon was initially injured.

Mixon has 140 touches in six games this season, going for 566 yards and four touchdowns.

Giovani Bernard and Samaje Perine have handled the backfield duties with Mixon out of the lineup.

Bernard has had at least 18 touches and a touchdown in each of the past two games, and for the season, he has 64 touches for 333 yards and four touchdowns.