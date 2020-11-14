John Ross out multiple weeks after injuring his foot in practice

Getty Images

Bengals receiver John Ross will not play Sunday against the Steelers.

Ross injured his foot during practice this week and could miss multiple games with his injury, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

The report initially said Ross hurt his foot playing defense on the scout team in practice. But Garafolo later corrected it to say Ross “did not get hurt playing CB. He was running a route as a WR. The Bengals coaches talked to him during practice about playing corner and two plays later, he got hurt. So he never even got the chance to work at CB.”

Ross, 25, played 55 snaps in the season opener but has played only 29 snaps since. Ross has appeared in only 27 games with 20 starts since the Bengals selected him with the ninth overall choice in 2017.

Ross has 51 catches for 733 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career.