Marcedes Lewis gets a chance to settle score with the Jaguars

Tight end Marcedes Lewis spent a dozen years with the Jaguars. That wasn’t long enough to get the team to ultimately treat him like something other than an interchangeable part.

“I saw that I was being released on ESPN,” Lewis said Friday, via the Associated Press. “At the same time I’m looking at ESPN, my agent is calling me. I didn’t want to hear from him first. I’d rather them hit me up and at least give me an option of whether to take a pay cut or whatever, at least have a conversation. We never got to that point.”

It’s now gotten to the point where Lewis has become an important leader in the Green Bay locker room, and part of one of the best teams in football. On Sunday, his former team comes to town as a double-digit underdog.

“I understand the business side of it,” Lewis said. “But at the same time, for somebody that was there for 12 years and always held the organization in high regard and never put myself in bad situations to make the organization look bad, I just felt like to a man it would have been cool to just do it the right way. I felt like we could have handled it different, but we’ve definitely moved on, no hard feelings.”

Lewis also said it took him a year to get over it. When he sees his old team flood into Lambeau Field on Sunday, some of those feelings could quickly come back, fueling Lewis to do everything he can and then some to help the Packers get what should be an easy win.

To likely the delight/relief of whoever bet $99,000 on Green Bay to win, at -1100 odds and a payout of $9,000.