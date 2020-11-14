NFL suspends RB Mark Walton eight weeks

Getty Images

Free-agent running back Mark Walton, who last played for the Dolphins on November 3, 2019, won’t play for anyone for the rest of the 2020 season.

On Friday, the league suspended Walton for the next eight weeks.

A fourth-round pick of the Bengals in 2018, Walton was arrested three times in the 2019 offseason. The third incident prompted the Bengals to cut Walton in April of that year.

A month later, the Dolphins gave Walton a second chance. He eventually appeared in seven games with Miami, rushing for 201 yards on 53 carries.

Walton was suspended four games last November for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy and substance-abuse policy. The Dolphins waived Walton on November 19, 2019, after another “police matter.”

The reason for the latest suspension isn’t clear. It also isn’t clear whether Walton will find a new home in the NFL after the 2020 season.