Nyheim Hines reflects on his special Thursday night for Colts

Getty Images

Friday’s PFT PM included a visit from Colts running back Nyheim Hines, who scored a pair of touchdowns on Thursday night against the Titans. Thursday night also happened to be Hines’ 24th birthday.

If you don’t know Nyheim Hines, here’s your chance to get to know him, for roughly 10 minutes. He appeared on Friday’s PFT PM from the team’s facility in Indianapolis, and we talked about a variety of topics, including his acrobat touchdown celebrations from a couple of weeks ago at Detroit, the challenges associated with three running backs vying for playing time, which of his teammates he’d want with him in a dark alley, and the first thing he thinks of when he hears that the Colts’ next opponent will be the Packers.

The full video is attached. Which, as usual, is an invitation for you to take a few minutes on a slow Saturday morning and check it out.