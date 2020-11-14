Pac-12 to play rare Sunday game as COVID-19 forces schedule changes

Getty Images

Sunday football is no longer the exclusive domain of the NFL.

UCLA will play against Cal on Sunday after the Pac-12 was forced to completely change its schedule on the fly because several teams had COVID-19 outbreaks.

Cal had been slated to play Arizona State and Utah had been slated to play UCLA on Saturday. But Arizona State and Utah both had to cancel because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

So the Pac-12 decided to match up Cal and UCLA and to give them both one extra day to prepare by playing the game on Sunday.

The highly unusual Sunday game will be played in the morning, with a 9 a.m. Pacific Time kickoff, and will air on FS1.

The scheduling of this game is consistent with the conference’s commitment to provide opportunities for student-athletes through maximum scheduling flexibility while still prioritizing health and safety,” the Pac-12 said in a statement.