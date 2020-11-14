Patriots activate Jermaine Eluemunor, place Shilique Calhoun on IR

Getty Images

The Patriots announced a number of roster moves, including the activation of offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor from injured reserve.

Eluemunor, 25, went on injured reserve Oct. 21 after starting four of the first five games at right tackle.

The Patriots placed linebacker Shilique Calhoun on injured reserve.

Calhoun’s knee injury will keep him sidelined at least the next three games. He has spent the past three weeks on the injury report but has played eight games, seeing action on 43 percent of the defensive snaps and 42 percent of special teams snaps.

He has 14 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles this season.

The Patriots released defensive lineman Nick Thurman. Thurman, 25, was elevated to the 53-player roster four times this season and signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Oct. 31. He played six games with one start and posted seven tackles.

New England activated linebackers Terez Hall and Cassh Maluia to the 53-man roster from the practice squad as standard elevations. They will revert back to the practice squad Monday.

The Patriots signed tight end Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad.