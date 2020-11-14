Steelers activate Ben Roethlisberger, three others from COVID-19 reserve list

USA TODAY Sports

One day before trying to extend their franchise-record 8-0 start to nine wins, no losses, they’re getting back No. 7.

The Steelers have activated quarterback Ben Roethlisberger from the COVID-19 reserve list.

Also returning to the active roster are linebacker Vince Williams, running back Jaylen Samuels, and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins.

All of the players were added to the COVID-19 reserve list not because of a positive test but because of exposure to tight end Vance McDonald, who provided a sample last Sunday morning that ultimately returned a positive result — after McDonald was around the team all day.

The Steelers host the 2-5-1 Bengals at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Friday that the team will have an elongated walk-through practice on Saturday, in order to give Roethlisberger more time to get ready for Sunday’s game, after missing practice the entire week.