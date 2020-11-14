Texans place David Johnson, Dylan Cole on IR

Getty Images

The Texans won’t have running back David Johnson for at least the next three weeks. They placed Johnson on injured reserve Saturday with a concussion.

Johnson, their leading rusher, was injured in last week’s victory over Jacksonville. He has 119 touches for 569 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Duke Johnson will start against Cleveland. The Texans moved running back C.J. Prosise to the active roster from the practice squad as a backup.

The Texans elevated inside linebacker Nate Hall to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement. They promoted defensive end Corey Liuget and offensive lineman Greg Mancz from the practice squad.

The Texans needed Hall after placing inside linebacker Dylan Cole on injured reserve with a back injury. Cole played six games, mostly on special teams, and made six tackles.

The Texans also announced they ruled out defensive end Charles Omenihu. He won’t make the trip to Cleveland because of a strained hamstring. Third quarterback Josh McCown also isn’t traveling for non-injury or COVID-19 reasons.

McCown only signed to the active roster this week.