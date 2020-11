Getty Images

The Vikings removed long snapper Austin Cutting from the COVID-19 list Saturday, the team announced.

They placed him on the list Tuesday after Cutting came in close contact with someone who tested positive.

The Vikings worked out long snappers this week just in case Cutting was out.

Cutting is in his second season as the team’s long snapper.

The Vikings also announced they released offensive guard Pat Elflein, a move reported earlier Saturday.

Minnesota plays Chicago on Monday night.