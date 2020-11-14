Vikings TE Irv Smith out for Monday night at Chicago

Getty Images

Vikings tight end Irv Smith had a career game on Sunday against the Lions. He’ll now miss the first game of his career.

Smith, who scored two touchdowns last weekend, has been ruled out for Monday night’s game at Chicago, with a groin injury.

Cornerback Cameron Dantzler (concussion) is questionable. No other Vikings have injury designations, including receiver Adam Thielen, who has a shoulder injury but who missed no practice time this week.

Smith, a second-round pick in 2019, has 13 catches this season. With Smith out, veteran Kyle Rudolph could get more targets. If, of course, the Vikings Offense is something other than Dalvin Cook left, Dalvin Cook right, Dalvin Cook up the middle.