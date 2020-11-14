Vikings waive Pat Elflein

Getty Images

In the same week Vikings guard Pat Elflein returned from injured reserve, he was shown the door.

The Vikings have waived Elflein, via Ian Rapport of NFL Media.

A third-round pick in 2017 for whom the Vikings traded up, Elflein became the starting center as a rookie. He suffered a broken ankle in the NFC Championship game.

In 2019, the Vikings moved Elflein to left guard after drafting center Garrett Bradbury in round one. In 2020, Elflein moved to right guard.

The release of Elflein, who was in the final year of his rookie contract, means that rookie Ezra Cleveland will continue to serve as the starting right guard.